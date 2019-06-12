Έντυπη Έκδοση
    • Τσίρκο παρουσιάζει μόνο ψηφιακά ολογράμματα ζώων

    Μια απόφαση που έγινε δεκτή με θετικά σχόλια πήρε το Circus Roncalli, αντικαθιστώντας τα θηλαστικά που συμμετείχαν στο πρόγραμμα με ψηφιακά ολογράμματα.

    Τσίρκο παρουσιάζει μόνο ψηφιακά ολογράμματα ζώων

    Μια απόφαση που έγινε δεκτή με ενθουσιασμό έλαβε ένα από τα δημοφιλέστερα τσίρκο της Γερμανίας, το Circus Roncalli.

    Οι ιθύνοντες του τσίρκο αποφάσισαν να μην παρουσιάσουν ξανά στο κοινό ζωντανά ζώα, τοποθετώντας τα ψηφιακά ολογράμματά τους, προσπαθώντας να ευαισθητοποιήσουν και άλλους προκειμένου να σταματήσει κάθε βασανισμός και κακοποίηση ζώου για τη διασκέδαση των ανθρώπων.

