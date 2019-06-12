Τσίρκο παρουσιάζει μόνο ψηφιακά ολογράμματα ζώων

View this post on Instagram

Here a short Review of this week. Roncalli’s holographic Animals became a topic worldwide 🌍 Till now Media in more then 71 counties had it in there news‼️#thankyou #circus #circustheaterroncalli #circustheater #circusroncalli #roncalli #storyteller #tierfrei #vegan #auchvegan #foodtruck #holographic #hologram #holographicanimals #plastikfrei #modern #futurecircus #roncalliaroundtheworld