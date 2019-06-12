Τσίρκο παρουσιάζει μόνο ψηφιακά ολογράμματα ζώων

Μια απόφαση που έγινε δεκτή με ενθουσιασμό έλαβε ένα από τα δημοφιλέστερα τσίρκο της Γερμανίας, το Circus Roncalli.
Οι ιθύνοντες του τσίρκο αποφάσισαν να μην παρουσιάσουν ξανά στο κοινό ζωντανά ζώα, τοποθετώντας τα ψηφιακά ολογράμματά τους, προσπαθώντας να ευαισθητοποιήσουν και άλλους προκειμένου να σταματήσει κάθε βασανισμός και κακοποίηση ζώου για τη διασκέδαση των ανθρώπων.
Here a short Review of this week. Roncalli’s holographic Animals became a topic worldwide 🌍 Till now Media in more then 71 counties had it in there news‼️#thankyou #circus #circustheaterroncalli #circustheater #circusroncalli #roncalli #storyteller #tierfrei #vegan #auchvegan #foodtruck #holographic #hologram #holographicanimals #plastikfrei #modern #futurecircus #roncalliaroundtheworld