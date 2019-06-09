Λονδίνο: Μεγάλη φωτιά σε συγκρότημα διαμερισμάτων

Μεγάλη φωτιά έχει ξεσπάσει σε συγκρότημα διαμερισμάτων ανατολικά του Λονδίνου, με τις πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις να δίνουν μάχη με τις φλόγες.

Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει 10 οχήματα με 70 πυροσβέστες.

Για την ώρα δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματίες, ούτε έγιναν γνωστά τα αίτια της πυρκαγιάς.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on De Pass Gardens in #Barking . More info soon. pic.twitter.com/7eT1naDFbO

@BBCBreaking @MetroUK after along time of the blaze at the new flats in Barking Riverside, the fire brigade is still fighting to control the fire!!! @lbbdcouncil we need controls we need more safety!!! How many life we need to risk ??? Please is time to wake up! pic.twitter.com/HzfqsEqvIE

— Marcelo (@MarceVercellesi) June 9, 2019