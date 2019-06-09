Έντυπη Έκδοση
    • Λονδίνο: Μεγάλη φωτιά σε συγκρότημα διαμερισμάτων

    Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει 10 οχήματα με 70 πυροσβέστες

    Μεγάλη φωτιά έχει ξεσπάσει σε συγκρότημα διαμερισμάτων ανατολικά του Λονδίνου, με τις πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις να δίνουν μάχη με τις φλόγες.

    Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει 10 οχήματα με 70 πυροσβέστες.

    Για την ώρα δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματίες, ούτε έγιναν γνωστά τα αίτια της πυρκαγιάς.

