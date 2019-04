Τίλεμαν Ντικ: Παγκόσμια συγκίνηση για τον θάνατο 35χρονης σοπράνο

Charity Tillemann-Dick dies

Acclaimed opera singer and two-time double-lung recipient Charity Sunshine Tillemann-Dick has died; once told she would never sing again, the soprano — diagnosed at age 20 with pulmonary arterial hypertension — willed herself forward. We met her in 2017. cbsn.ws/2vgaAJi

