Nurse fired for sharing FB post critical of Alternate Health Minister

A nurse has reportedly been fired by the private health clinic Ippokratis in Piraeus because she shared a Facebook post that lambasted Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis.

Greek news websites reported that Polakis’ wife is employed by the same clinic.

The post criticised Polakis for his attack on psychiatrist and New Democracy European Parliament candidate Stelios Kimbouropoulos over the fact that the latter, who is paraplegic, said disabled people don’t want handouts, gifts, and points (affirmative action) but rather equal opportunity, even though he was hired by the National Health System under the terms of an affirmative action law.

The nurse, whose name has not been released, was fired after sharing a comment posted by a distant relative of hers, doctor Michalis Livanos, the president of New Democracy’s Piraeus prefectural committee (NODE), who made the initial post and then publicised the firing on his Facebook wall.

“A friend and distant relative of mine made the mistake of sharing my post regarding our honourable minister. The same afternoon she was fired because of this mistake, as they told her with great audacity. Some people will have to apologise to democracy in this country because we have been very patient with them and they did not deserve that patience and politeness. P.S. I shall not make public the name of the enterprise [clinic] out of respect for the rest of its employees,” Livanos said in his second post.

The post which the nurse was fire for sharing read: “I salute my left-wing and “progressive” Chania [Crete, Polakis old electoral district] citizens who chose an uneducated little fascist to represent them in Parliament. Regarding the other young man who made him a minister and is holding on to him, they are in the same league, so any commentary is superfluous.”