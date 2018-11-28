Five-month suspended jail sentence for member of anarchist group Rouvikonas

A member of the anarchist group Rouvikonas received a suspended five-month jail sentence on charges of illegal violence.

The charge concerns a telephone call he is said to have made to Athens’ Erythros Stavros (Red Cross) hospital, threateningly demanded that police cease guarding a patient who was injured in violent incidents during a 17 November march commemorating the 1973 Athens Polytechnic student uprising against the Greek junta.

Upon his departure from Athens’ Evelpidon Courthouse, the convicted Rouvikonas member announced his sentence on Facebook and called the trial “a parod