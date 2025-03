Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during the G7 foreign ministers meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada March 13, 2025. Alongside Joly are European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS