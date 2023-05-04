Ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σε εστιατόριο McDonald’s, στην πόλη Moultrie, στην πολιτεία της Τζόρτζια στις ΗΠΑ. Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για πολλούς νεκρούς.

«Διερευνούμε πολλά περιστατικά και υπάρχουν θύματα» ανέφερε αστυνομικός, ενώ οι ερευνητές πιστεύουν ότι σε όλα εμπλέκεται ο ίδιος δράστης.