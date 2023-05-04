Ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σε εστιατόριο McDonald’s, στην πόλη Moultrie, στην πολιτεία της Τζόρτζια στις ΗΠΑ. Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για πολλούς νεκρούς.

«Διερευνούμε πολλά περιστατικά και υπάρχουν θύματα» ανέφερε αστυνομικός, ενώ οι ερευνητές πιστεύουν ότι σε όλα εμπλέκεται ο ίδιος δράστης.

Multiple fatalities were reported following a shooting inside McDonald’s in Moultrie, Georgia. Police are also responding to several other locations with multiple reported fatalities across Moultrie as well. #massshooting #Moultrie #breakingnews https://t.co/XBruFTjjHQ

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities reported following shooting inside McDonald’s in Moultrie, Georgia. Police are also responding to several other locations with multiple reported fatalities across Moultrie as well. Investigators believe the same gunman is involved. pic.twitter.com/53w45pB26h

— 0 Days Since Last Mass Shooting (@0DSLMS) May 4, 2023