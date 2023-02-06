Τουρκία: Το εφιαλτικό ένα λεπτό του σεισμού μέσα από σοκαριστικά βίντεο
Τον γύρο του διαδικτύου κάνουν σοκαριστικά βίντεο από τον σεισμό διάρκειας ενός λεπτού στην Τουρκία.
Σοκαριστικά βίντεο από τον σεισμό διάρκειας ενός ολόκληρου λεπτού και μεγέθους 7,8 βαθμών της κλίμακας ρίχτερ, που σημειώθηκε σήμερα το πρωί στην Τουρκία, οδηγώντας σε ανείπωτη τραγωδία, κάνουν τον γύρο του διαδικτύου.
Moment of earthquake in a pharmacy#deprem #Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #earthquake #DEPREMOLDU #Adana #Kahramanmaras #sanliurfa #ACİL #Osmaniye #Hatay #BREAKING #SONDAKIKA #Tsunami #PrayForTurkey #Gaziantep#nurdagi #HAARP #Turkiye #Turquia #Turchia
— Musa Kayrak (@musakayrak) February 6, 2023
#BREAKING : India 🇮🇳 is sending search and rescue teams of NDRF, Medical teams along with relief materials (medicines) worth USD 12 millions to #Turkey today after massive earthquake of 7.8 magnitude which resulted thousands of casualties in Turkey & Syria. Prayers 🙏 for victims pic.twitter.com/HQ3i9C8YYT
— Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) February 6, 2023
Horrible footage of buildings collapsing in Syria due to the deadly earthquake. #Turkey #Turkiye #Syria #earthquake #deprem #Türkiyem #ACİL #Malatya pic.twitter.com/wikFH761oA
— World Times (@WorldTimesWT) February 6, 2023
#Syria #Turkey 🇹🇷 : Video widely circulating that reportedly shows building turning to dust in #Aleppo in aftershock of devastating earthquake that’s killed hundreds across region #هزه_ارضيه #زلزال سُورِيَة
Prayer for effected people 🤲🥺#İstanbul#earthquakeinturkey#زلزال pic.twitter.com/jGrpDz0aKh
— Zia Ullah Khan (@ZiaUlla78414856) February 6, 2023
A Powerful 7.8 Magnitude #earthquake hits Southern #Turkey #nurdagi #Gaziantep #Kahramanmaras #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/ZCPW9JjXa6
— uzii (@uziihashmi_) February 6, 2023