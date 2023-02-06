Τουρκία: Το εφιαλτικό ένα λεπτό του σεισμού μέσα από σοκαριστικά βίντεο

Τον γύρο του διαδικτύου κάνουν σοκαριστικά βίντεο από τον σεισμό διάρκειας ενός λεπτού στην Τουρκία.

Σοκαριστικά βίντεο από τον σεισμό διάρκειας ενός ολόκληρου λεπτού και μεγέθους 7,8 βαθμών της κλίμακας ρίχτερ, που σημειώθηκε σήμερα το πρωί στην Τουρκία, οδηγώντας σε ανείπωτη τραγωδία, κάνουν τον γύρο του διαδικτύου.

