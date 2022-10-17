Chania Airport passenger traffic soared in first nine months

Passenger traffic at Chania‘s “Ioannis Daskalogiannis” airport increased by 104.2%, during the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

According to Fraport data, in the first nine months of 2022, 2,831,518 passengers traveled through the airport, compared to 1,386,747 last year.

At the same time, 19,704 flights were carried out compared to 12,424 last year.

In September 2022, 500,066 passengers used “Ioannis Daskalogiannis” airport compared to 351,580 in September 2021.

Tourists from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and Poland topped users of the Chania airport in September 2022.