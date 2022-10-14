Greek, Turkish DMs hold brief meeting on sidelines of NATO session

A tepid first “warming” in now frosty Greek-Turkish relations came on Thursday, as Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos met with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, on the sidelines of a NATO DMs’ meeting in Brussels.

According to an official announcement by the Greek side, both ministers underlined the importance of maintaining open channels of communication.

The same announcement said Panagiotopoulos and Akar highlighted the need to create a climate of stability in the region, based on international law and good-neighborly relations.