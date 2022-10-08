Erdogan’s indirect threats to Athens for war

Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to appear provocative, but at the same time diplomatically covered, at the Summit held in Prague.

In addition to his provocative statements, to which the Greek Prime Minister responded, a journalist’s question was an important moment.

She asked the Turkish president if he was really thinking of attacking Greece, pointing out the use of the now famous line from a Turkish love song “I will come one night suddenly”.

In response, Erdoğan did not reject the possibility of an attack, but claimed that Greece is responsible for this, as it provokes and attacks, while adding that this applies to any country.

“This does not only apply to Greece. No matter which country bothers us or attacks us, our answer to them is ‘one night we will come suddenly’. That’s what they need to know and understand. From now on, as you understand, so do they” he said characteristically.

The first move

Retired lt. general, Lambros Tzoumis, on the issue of increasing violations, he emphasized to MEGA channel that “any violation of national and sovereign rights or national sovereignty must be addressed. He must not be left unfettered.”

And he continued about the overflights: “If this thing continues, because the crisis is coming, we will find it in front of us” and emphasized that “Erdogan will provoke us into making the first move”.

International relation expert Alexandros Despotopoulos, for his part, evaluating the Prague Synod said: “The Turkish side has found itself in the need to respond to the internationalization of Greek-Turkish that the Greek side achieved.”

Mr. Despotopoulos, commenting on the case of a “hot” incident estimated that “Turkey does not want a total confrontation with Greece, because it knows that it will have an uncertain end. Erdoğan is trying to create tension with overflights, he is using immigrants as a tool, he may even order a research vessel to conduct surveys, because he wants to lead us to a dialogue on all matters”.

Regarding the operational level, Nikolas Chrysochoos, representative of the Dodecanese Reserve Officers on Karpathos, commented on how the national guards of Karpathos see Erdogan’s threats: “We are calm, we are not worried. We remain as national guard men and women and reserve officers on standby. From the moment the signal is given in ten minutes we are ready and we are on the front line”.

Regarding the recent fluidity in the situation, the representative of the Dodecanese Reserve Officers commented that they are familiar with the situation and are always ready.