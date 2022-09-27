Recovery Fund: 30 million euros to revamp ten commercial streets in Thessaloniki

Ten commercial streets in all municipal communities are getting a new strong identity, after the inclusion in the budget and in the technical program of the Municipality of Thessaloniki of the corresponding development intervention, which is financed with approximately 30 million euros from the Recovery Fund.

The relevant announcement was made from the floor of the Municipal Council by the Mayor of Thessaloniki, Konstantinos Zervas, saying that a race against time and systematic planning were required in order to secure the specific funding.

The ten streets included in the program are Egnatia, Olympou, Koloniari, Panagias Faneromeni, Klathmonos, 25th of March, Markou Botsari, Papafi and Eleftherias and El. Venizelou in the Triandria area.

“With our interventions we want to liven streets up, commercially. To open shops again, to create jobs again, to give life to neighborhoods that have been stuck by the crisis for so many years. The Thessaloniki of merchants and the market, the Thessaloniki of walking, and walking needs new sidewalks, new lighting, new urban equipment, more greenery,” emphasized Mr. Zervas.

The Mayor of Thessaloniki made reference to a series of projects that are in progress in all municipal communities, characteristically saying that “every neighborhood now has a construction site”.

2,000 tree stands are being reconstructed

Referring to actions in the green sector, Mr. Zervas made it known that within the next 18 months 2,000 tree stands will be reconstructed throughout the city, as the relevant tender announced by the Municipality, amounting to 800,000 euros, was approved by the Auditing Court.

According to the Mayor of Thessaloniki, with these interventions, a better image will be ensured as concerns greenery, but also for pedestrian paths and for people with mobility problems.