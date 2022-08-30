Yannis Bratakos appointed new deputy minister to PM

Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) president Yannis Bratakos will be sworn in on Friday as the new deputy minister to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, essentially serving as the latter’s chief of staff.

The appointment as deputy minister was announced by the government spokesman on Tuesday.

Initially, Bratakos was designated as the replacement for Grigoris Dimitriadis, who resigned earlier this month as the PM’s general secretary in the wake of a wire-tapping furor.

Bratakos was elected to the helm of Greece’s biggest and most prestigious regional chamber of commerce last year.

Before assuming the chamber’s helm, he was the general director of ruling New Democracy (ND) party and a personal choice of Mitsotakis.

Bratakos was a founding member an Athens-based software supplier in 1995, and subsequently served as its CEO.