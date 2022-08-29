Editorial: In the grey zone of surveillance

There were plenty of tensions, extremely weighty accusations, diversionary tactics, efforts to offset misdeeds through comparisons with the past, and even the trading of insults between party leaders during the 27 August extraordinary session of Parliament, which debated the dark affair of National Intelligence Service (EYP) wiretappings, that for weeks has burdened and wounded the country’s political life.

High-pitched rhetoric and waves of distrust and mutual recriminations filled the chamber of the legislature, leaving citizens with a bitter aftertaste.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis steadfastly stuck to his initial contention that he was unaware of EYP’s shenanigans.

He said that from the moment he was briefed about the affair he acted swiftly and demanded the resignation of the director of the National Intelligence Service, accepted the resignation of his chief of staff [who was responsible for the supervision of EYP as Mitsotakis straight after his election in 2019 placed it under the direct jurisdiction of the PM’s office], and hastened to take measures to correct the dysfunctions of EYP.

Indeed, he said that he was open to proposals from other parties that would add oversight filters and that would secure and safeguard EYP against possible arbitrary actions and mistakes by those in positions of responsibility.

The PM stressed the critical importance of the work of the National Intelligence Service and extolled its multi-faceted contribution to Greece’s national security, especially at a time when the country is confronted with complex threats, amidst extraordinary and delicate geopolitical conditions.

Mitsotakis also stated clearly that no one is exempted from surveillance.

On the other hand, however, the PM did not respond to the persistent, repeated questions posed by main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras regarding the reasons that PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis [at the time and MEP and a candidate in the party leadership campaign] was placed under surveillance.

Mitsotakis maintained once again that it was impermissible for him to have been informed because intelligence services, due to their very nature and role, are covered by inviolable confidentiality, which applies even to the PM.

The pressure from the opposition was intense and constant throughout the parliamentary debate.

Criticism of the PM and the government went beyond the burning issue of the surveillance affair, as Tsipras described the government as an undemocratic regime.

He declared that he is commencing a relentless struggle and he went as far as to demand the resignation of the government and for the PM to proclaim elections immediately.

Mitsotakis brushed off the demand and dared Tsipras to table a no-confidence motion.

The PM declared that nothing can undermine the unity of ruling New Democracy MPs, and he reiterated that in the current, explosive political environment he will assume any political cost and serve out his full, four-year term.

He argued that it is impermissible for him to leave the country ungoverned [if elections fail to result in single-party rule or a viable ruling coalition] in the trying period of the Russo-Ukrainian war and of the evolving energy crisis,

The truth be told, citizens learned little from the stormy, televised parliamentary debate.

There were no new revelations, the parties stuck to their previously articulated positions, and proposals for fortifying EYP and establishing guarantees against arbitrary actions that will protect citizens did not impress anyone.

The upshot of this exposure to the grey world of contemporary intelligence services was a pervasive sense of fear and insecurity.

It transcends and scares unsuspecting citizens, undermines their faith and trust in democratic institutions, shakes their trust in democratic principles and values, and intensifies their suspicion of politics and the forces that represent it.

Moreover, grave concerns arise from the capabilities of new technological tools to intrude upon even the simplest telephones, the use of which allows the collection of a vast amount of information and data from any individual – our transactional habits, the places we visit, and our possible desires.

This international trend penetrates multi-national groupings and countries small and large.

It is rooted in the abusive exploitation of personal data and information, and it must be regulated and checked, because it presages a tyrannical, dystopic future.

This broader global problem transcends Greek politics.

For our citizenry, remaining in this grey zone of wiretapping and surveillance can only fuel divisions and tensions.

Sparking them appears capable of waylaying the country from its course, which is the worst possible eventuality.

That is why it is mandatory for the government to do everything possible in order to temper the predominant unfavourable impressions, even to proclaim snap elections if necessary.

In these times of international insecurity and the destabilisation of everything, the country cannot move forward with clashes and political weakness.