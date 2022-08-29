Cabinet meeting in Athens on Tues.

A social security draft reform bill and adaptation of EU Directive 2019/884 on the exchange of information on third country nationals and a EU-wide criminal record platform will dominate a Cabinet meeting in Athens on Tuesday.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair the meeting.

Additionally, the relevant culture minister will brief Cabinet members on a draft bill to ratify an agreement between the Cycladic Art Museum in Athens with NYC’s Met and a Delaware-based institute on ancient Greek civilization for the return to Greece of antiquities.

Additionally, Labor and Social Insurances Minister Costis Hatzidakis will present his ministry’s recommendations for the operation of a government committee tasked with implementing a national strategy for the social inclusion of Roma.