Cabinet meeting in Athens on Tues.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair the meeting
Cabinet meeting in Athens on Tues. | tovima.gr

A social security draft reform bill and adaptation of EU Directive 2019/884 on the exchange of information on third country nationals and a EU-wide criminal record platform will dominate a Cabinet meeting in Athens on Tuesday.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair the meeting.

Additionally, the relevant culture minister will brief Cabinet members on a draft bill to ratify an agreement between the Cycladic Art Museum in Athens with NYC’s Met and a Delaware-based institute on ancient Greek civilization for the return to Greece of antiquities.

US presidential envoy for climate Kerry refers to ‘green shipping corridor’ during high-profile statements in Greece

Additionally, Labor and Social Insurances Minister Costis Hatzidakis will present his ministry’s recommendations for the operation of a government committee tasked with implementing a national strategy for the social inclusion of Roma.

Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
vimatodotis-label

Ο «εξ αποστάσεως» πρωταγωνιστής

International
vimatodotis-label

Ο «εξ αποστάσεως» πρωταγωνιστής

Σίβυλλα
Helios Kiosk