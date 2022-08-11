Kefalonia: Collision between a sailboat and a fishing boat
The sole occupant of the fishing vessel fell into the sea, while the passengers of the sailboat are in good health
A catamaran sailing boat collided with a fishing boat in the sea area of Skala Kefalonia, on Thursday morning.
According to information from the Coast Guard, the only occupant of the fishing boat fell into the sea, was picked up by a private boat and taken to shore from where he was picked up by an ambulance. He was then transferred to the General Hospital of Kefalonia.
At the same time, the 10 foreigners on board the Israeli-flagged sailboat are in good health.
