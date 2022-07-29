Guardian readers vote for Milos

The value of such distinctions is inestimable considering that millions of past and future visitors to the island choose it based on their own criteria alone.
After Travel+Leisure, Milos was again distinguished by the readers of another UK medium, this time it was the British Guardian.

And this is the kind of advertisement money just can’t buy, since the selection and ranking is completely shaped by popular opinion and not guided, as emphasized in a related announcement.

It should be noted that a similar poll was conducted with its readers by the popular Travel + Leisure magazine a few days ago, as they were asked to rate their favorite islands worldwide, as they do every year.

Scoring criteria such as activities, attractions, natural beauty and beaches, food, local hospitality and prices, Travel + Leisure came up with a list that included three Greek islands among the 22 best, and one of Milos was one of them. Paros and Crete were also distinguished in the relevant “poll”.

