Fiery front raging in Evros

The fire that broke out yesterday, in farmlands and wooded areas near the Lyra dam in Soufli, in Evros, is raging.

With the first light of day, the aerial means of the Fire Department took off to battle the flames.

The picture is better than yesterday, while the fact that throughout the night there was no wind in the area, seems to have helped the ground forces to score some success in the battle with the fire fronts.

According to the latest update from the Fire Department, 102 firefighters with 4 teams on foot and 29 vehicles are battling the fire that broke out at the Lyra dam in Soufli Evros, while assistance is provided by Army bulldozers and other heavy machinery and water-bearing vehicles from nearby municipalities.

All the Fire Services of the Region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace have been put on general alert. Also, the “Xenocratis” civil protection plan was activated and the army is put on immediate alert in order to help immediately.

The front remains close to 2 kilometers.

A single two-kilometer front

Describing the picture of the fire to state news agency APE-MPE yesterday, the head of the Soufli Forestry Department, Gianna Diagakis, stated that the fire is heading south, forming a single front of about two kilometers, while a total of four outbreaks have been identified with distances of about 500 to 1,000 meters between them. The most difficult fire at this time is in Dadia Evros, according to Fire Department officials.

