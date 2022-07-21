Greek Prime Minister to visit fire-stricken areas in Penteli, Athens

Greek Prime Minister, Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to visit the areas burnt by the fires in Penteli, government sources said on Thursday.

In statements, on Wednesday evening, outside of the Crises Management Coordination Center of the Ministry of Climate Crisis & Civil Protection, in Athens, Mr Mitsotakis described the fire that began in Penteli, on Tuesday afternoon, as “difficult”.

Speaking alongside Climate Crisis & Civil Protection Minister, Mr Christos Stylianides, the premier said that the Penteli fire was difficult because “Even though it started in Penteli it spread to the urban areas very quickly and with great speed. And I believe that all authorities did their best, with a very quick and timely presence, with a great mobilization of the state apparatus, and above all with a much better coordination compared to what we had seen in the past.”

It should not be overlooked that “we are currently going through a summer when we are dealing with approximately 50-60 fires every day, although the vast majority of those are put out before they begin to spread, even before it’s news.”

Asked about the causes of the Penteli fire, Mr Mitsotakis said that “We cannot rule anything out at the moment, but we’ll have more information once the Fire Brigade’s investigation is completed. Certainly for Penteli, the case of arson is not ruled out”.

“I want to assure all our fellow citizens who have been affected, that the state will be on their side at great speed and with great efficiency. Last night’s images from the fire made us more pessimistic about the extent of the damage. It seems that the damage is limited, and of course the state apparatus will speedily rehabilitate our fellow citizens, those who lost their homes or those who suffered damages. But beyond that we cannot say anything more until there is a full recording of damages, which is being pursued rather fast.”