Greek PM addresses event with CEOs of Young Presidents’ Organization

Members of the group are top business executives under the age of 50, from throughout the world
Greek PM addresses event with CEOs of Young Presidents’ Organization | tovima.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday attended a working lunch in Athens with some 40 CEOs of international companies, members of the southern California chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization (ΥPO).

Mitsotakis was accompanied by his spouse, Mareva.

Members of the group are top business executives under the age of 50, from throughout the world.

Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 10,528 new infections on Wed.; nine related deaths; 94 intubated patients

The event was organized by the president and CEO of the ECOS company, Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks.

In his address, Mitsotakis cited the investment opportunities now available in the Greek economy, beyond the mainstay of tourism. He also said the difficult past decade of crisis are a thing of the past in Greece.

On their part, participant CEOs queried the Greek premier over the energy crisis, prospects for the domestic economy and reforms plans.

Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Must Read
  • Διπλή ασπίδα στο Αιγαίο για τα τουρκικά drones
  • ΠΑΣΟΚ: Στην αίθουσα του Ανδρέα Παπανδρέου
  • Citi: Η ύφεση του «κήπου» και τα άλλα δύο σενάρια
  • Αντίο στη Ρωσία και στο... δόγμα Σινάτρα
  • Covid-19 pandemic in Greece: 10,528 new infections on Wed.; nine related deaths; 94 intubated patients
  • Power Pass: Άνοιξε και για τα ΑΦΜ που λήγουν σε 7 και 8
    • vimatodotis-label

    Καταδίκη της Τουρκίας από Ευρώπη χωρίς όμως κυρώσεις

    International
    100 Χρονια
    vimatodotis-label

    Καταδίκη της Τουρκίας από Ευρώπη χωρίς όμως κυρώσεις

    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk