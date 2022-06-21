Applications for electricity bill subsidies exceed 300K

The number of applications submitted to an online electricity subsidy platform surpassed 300,000 since the latter opened on Friday evening, the government announced on Monday.

The ‘Power Pass’ platform allows consumers to apply for rebates of extra – and of pricey – surcharges slapped on their electricity bills by retail providers, who took advantage of contracts that included a variable rate adjustment mechanism linked to the price of fuels.

Rebates for eligible consumers range from 18 euros to 600 euros, and affect power bills issued between Dec. 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

The online platform will be open until June 30 and rebates will be paid to beneficiaries’ bank accounts by July 15.