Thessaloniki: One injured and two arrested after brawl in city center
One person take to AHEPA hospital
A scuffle in the center of Thessaloniki resulted in one person getting injured and two being arrested.
According to the police, a 42-year-old man from Syria was taken to the AHEPA hospital with a gash in the leg, but his health is in no danger.
The perpetrators initially fled the spot by car, with police undertaking a dragnet operation to find them and the police conducted investigations to locate them.
A 27-year-old Palestinian and a 38-year-old Somali were arrested for the incident, the causes of which have not become known.
