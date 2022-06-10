Thessaloniki: One injured and two arrested after brawl in city center

A scuffle in the center of Thessaloniki resulted in one person getting injured and two being arrested.

According to the police, a 42-year-old man from Syria was taken to the AHEPA hospital with a gash in the leg, but his health is in no danger.

The perpetrators initially fled the spot by car, with police undertaking a dragnet operation to find them and the police conducted investigations to locate them.

A 27-year-old Palestinian and a 38-year-old Somali were arrested for the incident, the causes of which have not become known.