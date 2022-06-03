New Turkish provocations: Overflights of Greek islands

Immediately after PM Mitsotakis’ visit to Kos, Pserimos and Astypalea
New Turkish provocations: Overflights of Greek islands | tovima.gr

Turkish provocations in the Aegean continue with new aircraft overflights over Greek islands.

The new Turkish proclivities took place today, Friday morning, at 10.12. after a Turkish UAV flew over Kandelioussa at 19,000 feet.

«Ξέφυγαν» οι… άγνωστες κρατικές παρακολουθήσεις

The challenge is recorded immediately after PM Mitsotakis’ visit to Kos, Pserimos, and Astypalea.

It is recalled that, earlier today, the same unmanned aircraft had flown over Kandelioussa at 10:12, also at 19,000 feet.

The Turkish unmanned aircraft was identified and intercepted, in accordance with international rules, on a regular basis.

The Dodecanese is an open sore

It should be noted that just 24 hours ago, the Turks described the Dodecanese as an “open sore” challenging Greek sovereignty.

The international community, however, sent a clear message to Ankara condemning the provocations and clarifying in all tones that Greece’s sovereignty over the islands is not in question.

Greece’s allies are proliferating and Turkey ‘s isolation is growing, with the Commission being the latest to take a stand on Turkish delinquency and its neighbors’ unprosecuted claims.

Εκεί που το γαλάζιο του Αιγαίου συναντά το γαλάζιο της σημαίας
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
100 Χρονια
Must Read
  • Ερντογάν: «Στριμωγμένος» εντός και εκτός συνόρων ο τούρκος πρόεδρος – Τα σενάρια για την επόμενη μέρα
  • Πώς θα αντιδράσει η Αθήνα στον απόπλου του τουρκικού γεωτρύπανου
  • Εφιαλτική πρόβλεψη για το προσδόκιμο ζωής των Ελλήνων
  • Ο έλεγχος του Αιγαίου και γιατί θα αποτύχει η Τουρκία
  • Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Περιβάλλοντος: «Ο κόσμος μας εκπέμπει σήμα κινδύνου» λέει σε μήνυμα του ο Ιερώνυμος
  • Προτάθηκε στη Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ ο Ασένσιο
    • International
    100 Χρονια
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk