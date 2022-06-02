Digital Governance Min. presents Greek digital strategy to US officials

Greek minister presents Greece’s digital strategy to White House and US government
The Minister of Digital Governance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, has been in Washington since yesterday.

The Greek minister presented Greece’s digital strategy to the White House and the US government.

According to a post on social media, the first day in the US capital began at the White House Eisenhower Executive Office Building where he introduced to Advisor to President Biden Neera Tanden, the CIO of the US Government Clare Martorana, the head of the US Digital Service Mina Hsiang and in the digital groups of the ministries the effect of gov.gr on the daily life of citizens and businesses.

Earlier, the country’s digital strategy talked with US National Security Council Technology Director Tarun Chhabra.

