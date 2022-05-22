A suspected case of monkeypox examined in Greece

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) received samples for confirmatory examination which were sent to the reference laboratory and the results will be available on Monday.
A suspected case of monkeypox infection is being examined, according to the Ministry of Health. It involves a British tourist who together with his companion, asymptomatic, are transported to the ‘Attikon’ hospital in order to be treated in negative pressure rooms.

