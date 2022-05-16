Biden thanks Mitsotakis for supporting Ukraine, says US-Greece relations at peak

In receiving Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the oval office this evening (Greek time) US President Joe Biden in brief on-camera remarks thanked the Greek PM for his leadership in palpably supporting Ukraine, which he recognised was not easy and declared that US-Greece relations are at their finest moment.

Main opposition SYRIZA had slammed the government’s decision to send arms to Ukraine,

Biden said that he has a personal friendship with Mitsotakis and that the visit has a belated celebratory character, as the COVD-19 pandemic led to the postponement of a visit last year, the 200th anniversary of the start of the Greek revolution, and underlined that the two nations’ founders were inspired by the same democratic ideals.

The US President underlined the deepening of bilateral commercial and energy ties and asserted that the two countries’ strategic partnership is deeper and more important than ever.

Mitsotakis: ‘US, Greece were always on the right side of history’

Mitsotakis said that Greece and the US were always “on the right side of history”, that it was a privilege to be visiting the White House, and that his visit is an opportunity for the two sides “to evaluate the level of our relations, that are at a very high level”

The PM said that Greece and the US stand side-by-side in confronting the Russian invasion of Ukraine and that Greece is a pillar of stability in its broader region.

He also underlined that Greece is ready and in a position to receive more direct US investment