The Prime Minister at the Ministry of Tourism in the afternoon

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today, Wednesday 27 April, will visit the Ministry of Tourism at 17:00, as mentioned in a relevant announcement.

The Prime Minister will have a meeting with the Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias, who is expected to inform him about the forecasts in view of the summer, but also about the image presented by tourism at Easter.

The divs so far are encouraging, with international companies and tour operators giving a vote of confidence in the “Greek summer”.