The National Health Organisation today announced the death of 28 COVID-19 patients and 4,175 infections within the last 24 hours.

A total of 28, 867 COVID-19 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic, 95.5 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

Since the start of the pandemic 3.28mn infections (48.9 percent men) have been recorded by EODY (a 0.1 percentage point daily rise).

Reinfections

In the last 24 hours, EODY has confirmed 149 COVID-19 reinfections and divs that there have been 121,135 (3.6 percent of the total number of infections) since the start of the pandemic.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 277 intubated COVID-19 patients (67.1 percent men), with a median age of 71 years old, while 93.1 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 54.15 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 45.85 percent are fully vaccinated. EODY records ICU patients with two jabs as fully vaccinated, while as of 1 February in the general population it considers only individuals who have had three doses as fully vaccinated and eligible for a vax certificate.

In the last 24 hours, 197 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a 3.68 percentage point daily rise). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 201 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36 years old, while the median age of those who died was 79 years old.