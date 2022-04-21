Welt tribute to the Greek islands

“These six islands are to fall in love with” is the title of a lengthy article in the online edition of the Welt
“These six islands are to fall in love with” is the title of a lengthy article in the online edition of Die Welt.

The newspaper writes: “Fantastic beaches, heavenly nature and romantic villages. The Greek islands are ideal for a short escape from everyday life. Hospitable bays, romantic promenades in the port and ancient temples. These are the Greek islands. In white and blue like in the Cyclades or with a lot of green like in the Ionian. From small hostels to all inclusive hotels in suites, Greece has it all.”

The newspaper refers to Corfu with its clear blue waters and thousands of olive trees, Paleokastritsa and the Belavista monastery.

In Mykonos as a meeting place of the international jet set. He talks about pure romance in Oia in Santorini. For the island “that all doctors in the world know”, Kos, since it is the island of Hippocrates. Finally, it lauds Rhodes, which may have some of the most beautiful beaches in Greece, but also, of course, about the uniqueness of Crete.

