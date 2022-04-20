Pulmonologist Tzanakis: What is known on hepatitis that affects children

The associate Professor of Respiratory Medicine, Mr Nikos Tzanakis, spoke to MEGA channel about the appearance of hepatitis in children in Europe and its correlation with Covid-19.

Mr. Tzanakis referred to hepatitis and stressed that it has nothing to do with Covid-19.

“Viral hepatitis is caused by 5 viruses, some of which are transmitted either virally or foodborne. The symptoms of the children are not related to Covid-19 as children who manifested these symptoms have not been innoculated. It has manifested itself in 70 to 80 children,” he added.

“The epidemiological characteristics show that it is something viral that has not yet been elucidated, nor has the thpe of hepatitis. It’s probably a variant of an adenovirus. It is a very easy disease, manifested initially with the strange color of jaundice and its symptoms can vary. The child feels tired, anorexia, may have vomiting and diarrhea, as well as hyperpigmentation in urine. Children are mainly at risk from hepatitis A. This type of hepatitis is infectious,” Mr Tzanakis stressed among other things.

“It has no epidemiological connection with Covid-19” he clarified.

Easter and Covid-19

Finally, he talked about what we should watch out for at Easter in terms of our interactions with others and our presence in crowded places.

“At the moment, attention must be paid to the care of the vulnerable ones and those who are seriously ill. China has not understood this and is imposing hard lockdowns that make no sense” he said.

“Vaccination is of utmost importance. As for Easter dinners, it is highly suggested to do a Covid-19 test before gathering and, of course, to wear a mask in crowded spaces, “he concluded.