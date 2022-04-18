EODY: 63 COVID-19 deaths, under 4,000 new infections, major decline in hospitalisations last 24 hours

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today reported 63 deaths of COVID-19 patients and 3,868 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Though far fewer tests are conducted by EODY on weekends, the drastic decline in the number of infections recorded since Sunday suggests that the epidemic may be winding down.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 28,652 deaths of COVID-19 patients have been confirmed by EODY, 95.5 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

A total of 2.4mn infections have been recorded since the start of the pandemic (49 percent men), a daily 0.1 percentage point decline.

COVID reinfections

In the last 24 hours, EODY confirmed 85 reinfections, while the total number of reinfections since the start of the pandemic is estimated at 120,235 (3.6 percent of all positive tests).

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 307 intubated COVID-19 patients (67.1 percent men), with a median age of 70-years-old, and 93.5 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 54.4 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 45.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 170 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily 21.66 percentage point decline). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 246 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.