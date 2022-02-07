Mytilineos – Aquila Capital: Agreement for 100MW solar projects in Spain

An agreement for the sale of a 100 MW photovoltaic portfolio in Southern Spain was signed by Mytilineos, through the Renewable Energy Development & Storage Sector (RSD), and Aquila Capital, a sustainable development investment and management company.

In this context, Aquila Capital acquires two photovoltaic projects, with an operating horizon by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

These are the Jaen and Guillena projects in Andalusia, with a capacity of 50 MW each, which are under construction by the RSD Sector of Mytilineos. Once operational, these projects will produce approximately 200 GWh of 100% “green” energy per year.

Nikos Papapetrou, General Manager of Ryt Sector of Mytilineos, stated the following: “We are very happy for this transaction in Spain. This is another important milestone in our development strategy in Europe, following our recent agreement in Romania. Spain is one of the most important markets for photovoltaic projects in Europe, with important goals of increasing production capacity and we are proud to contribute in this direction. We are also very pleased to conclude this agreement with Aquila Capital and are considering the possibility of further promoting the cooperation of the two companies “.

Andrew Wojtek, Head of Investment Management at Aquila Clean Energy EMEA, explains: “We are very pleased with this transaction and its strategic importance. On the one hand, these highly mature photovoltaic parks are a significant addition to our local portfolio, with start-up and return investment activities taking place even this year. On the other hand, this cooperation with a strong international company, such as Mytilineos, offers great opportunities for the future, as both companies are aligned in order to contribute to the further expansion of energy production from renewable sources “.

As part of this partnership, Mytilineos, through the RSD Sector, is implementing a project development and investment platform for photovoltaic and energy storage projects and has approximately 118 MW of photovoltaic projects in operation in Australia and 3.5 MW in Cyprus. which have begun to contribute to the financial results of the Company, already in the second half of 2021.

These projects are part of a comprehensive portfolio of photovoltaic and energy storage projects in various stages of development exceeding 4GW located in the Iberian Peninsula, Italy, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Romania, Chile, Australia and South Korea. . For these projects, the Company will evaluate the options of revenue generation or integration into its activities.

Today, Aquila Capital manages and develops wind, photovoltaic and hydroelectric projects with a total capacity of over 13 GW, of which more than 8 GW are located in Southern Europe. Spain is an important market for Aquila Capital, where the company has more than 60 projects under development, construction or operation.