KINAL – The government is handing the PPC over to private interests

The Movement for Change characterizes the handover of the PPC from the government to the private interests, in a comment of its Press Office, concerning the announcement of the increase of the share capital of the company. It points out that this is happening at a time when rising energy prices are threatening households and businesses.

According to KINAL, “the HRADF and the Superfund will not participate in the sudden increase of the share capital of PPC, paving the way for the privatization of the main pillar of our energy system. Leaving the citizens and the Greek economy unprotected from the consequences of the large burdens on electricity “.

“This is not a consolidation, but business of the Mitsotakis government with its elected representatives, to the detriment of the interests of our people,” the Movement for Change emphasizes.