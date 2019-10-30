Πυροβολισμοί σε Halloween πάρτι στις ΗΠΑ – Νεκροί και τραυματίες

Έντυπη Έκδοση
    Νέα ένοπλη επίθεση σκόρπισε τον θάνατο στις ΗΠΑ.
    Νέα ένοπλη επίθεση σημειώθηκε στις ΗΠΑ όταν άγνωστος δράστης σκόρπισε τον θάνατο σε πάρτι Halloween στο Λονγκ Μπιτς της Καλιφόρνια.

    Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες από το σημείο, υπάρχουν τουλάχιστον τρεις νεκροί και εννέα τραυματίες.

    Η επίθεση έγινε σε αυλή σπιτιού όπου πολλά άτομα είχαν συγκεντρωθεί για να διασκεδάσουν ενόψει του Halloween.

    Σύμφωνα με την πυροσβεστική, οι πέντε εκ των εννέα τραυματιών είναι σε πιο σοβαρή κατάσταση ενώ οι υπόλοιποι τέσσερις φέρουν πιο ελαφρά τραύματα.

