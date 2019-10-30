Πυροβολισμοί σε Halloween πάρτι στις ΗΠΑ – Νεκροί και τραυματίες

Νέα ένοπλη επίθεση σημειώθηκε στις ΗΠΑ όταν άγνωστος δράστης σκόρπισε τον θάνατο σε πάρτι Halloween στο Λονγκ Μπιτς της Καλιφόρνια.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες από το σημείο, υπάρχουν τουλάχιστον τρεις νεκροί και εννέα τραυματίες.

Several people shot in Long Beach, waiting on police to give more details. One woman said police told her that 3 people were killed and seven were injured. More to come. #LongBeach pic.twitter.com/kZxUw942x9 — Ruben Vives (@LATvives) October 30, 2019

Η επίθεση έγινε σε αυλή σπιτιού όπου πολλά άτομα είχαν συγκεντρωθεί για να διασκεδάσουν ενόψει του Halloween.

Can’t cross over to get home, so here is more footage of the mass shooting in Long Beach. Historic Rose Park neighborhood #longbeach @LBPD @hugelandmass pic.twitter.com/hPla3PjfrW — Oscar Cancio (@Loco4LongBeach) October 30, 2019

Σύμφωνα με την πυροσβεστική, οι πέντε εκ των εννέα τραυματιών είναι σε πιο σοβαρή κατάσταση ενώ οι υπόλοιποι τέσσερις φέρουν πιο ελαφρά τραύματα.