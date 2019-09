Το Ισραήλ κάνει μήνυση στην Μαντόνα για την Eurovision

View this post on Instagram

#EurovisionAftermath 😉 Yes, #Madonna may have sounded a bit off-key as a singer, but she was right in tune as an artist showcasing the Israeli & Palestinian flag in her performance. She did not take anyone’s side but the side of peace & human rights. The performance of Like a Prayer & her new song Future featured dancers wearing gas masks, and Madonna recited the following: “They are so naive – they think we are not aware of their crimes. We know, but we’re just not ready to act. The storm isn’t in the air, it’s inside of us. I want to tell you about love and loneliness. But it’s getting late now. Can’t you hear outside of your supreme hoodie, the wind that’s beginning to howl?” Art is not about perfection, but about being brave, creative, and delivering a message: if the art you created is effecting the people & make them think, you made your point – regardless of how straight is the line you draw as a painter, how you improvise your text as an actor, or how clear is the sound of your instrument as a musician. In my book Madonna won the #Eurovision last night, and we, the world has won even more: Walls have fallen down, taboos have been broken, and a bridge of communication have been opened – one that no person dared to open up before #MadameX 👏🏻