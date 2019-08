Η Εύα Λονγκόρια αναλαμβάνει χρέη σκηνοθέτη

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been dying to share this news with y’all!! It’s my privilege to work alongside @devonfranklin and @hotcheetosrpm to bring the story of Flamin Hot Cheetos (which we all love!) to life! It’s inspirational and beautiful and the kind of story we need right now! Representation matters ✊🏼 #FlaminHot 🔥 **story link in bio**