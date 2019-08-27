Η ηθοποιός που θα ενσαρκώσει τη Μισέλ Ομπάμα στην τηλεόραση

Το περιοδικό Time έχει συμπεριλάβει την πρώην Πρώτη Κυρία των ΗΠΑ, Μισέλ Ομπάμα στη λίστα με τους πιο επιδραστικούς ανθρώπους στον πλανήτη. Μετά από την κυκλοφορία του άκρως επιτυχημένου βιβλίου της «Becoming» η Μισέλ Ομπάμα ταξιδεύει συνέχεια, γεμίζοντας θέατρα και χώρους συναυλιών σε όλο τον κόσμο σαν μια ροκ σταρ, ενώ οι θαυμαστές της σχηματίζουν ουρές προκειμένου να τη δουν και να την ακούσουν από κοντά.
That’s a wrap! When I think about all the people who have come out to our events over these past few weeks, I think about a little working-class kid named Michelle LaVaughn Robinson—an ordinary girl who had some tales to tell, some failures and some successes, too. She had a lot to learn, a lot to experience, a lot to give—more than she ever could have imagined. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about my story lately, and what I keep coming back to is that no matter where we came from, we all share so much. People of all backgrounds, skin colors, and political persuasions can relate to feeling uncertain or overwhelmed. We’ve all been a little frustrated by the slow, frustrating growth necessary to get where we want to go. We’ve all struggled with the balancing act that can take over days, years, or decades of our lives. And I want us all to remember that these are the moments and lessons that make us who we are — every little twist and turn, every little bump and bruise, and ultimately every joys and every triumph, no matter how large or small. So I hope all of you believe in your story. I hope you recognize that what you see as a weakness might actually be a strength. I hope you recognize the power of your voice. And I hope you remind yourself that there isn’t one right way to be an American. There isn’t one way to make your contribution in this country. So thank you all for your part of our story. Thank you for being who you are. And to everyone who’s read my memoir, or come to one of our events, or posted something online, thank you for being on this journey with me. Thank you for helping me continue to become. I hope my story can serve as a boost in your own process of becoming, too. I love you all. #IAmBecoming
I’m so thrilled to be in Europe this week! We kicked off our trip in Copenhagen, tonight we’re in Stockholm, and we’ll also make our way to Oslo, London, Paris, and Amsterdam. I’m so excited to visit these beautiful cities and can’t wait to hear the inspiring stories from so many new faces. And I want to keep hearing from all of you! What questions do you have? Share in the comments below.👇🏾#IAmBecoming
Sunday night in Nashville, I walked off stage for the final time on my #IAmBecoming tour. After 34 stops, from Chicago to Copenhagen and Vancouver to Atlanta, I couldn’t be more humbled—or more hopeful. I started this journey knowing that in order for you all to know who I was, you had to know my whole story—the broken parts, the struggles, and the imperfections. It wasn’t always easy to share those moments, but I know that it’s only because of them that I was able to become something more. So thank you all—all the young people I met along the way, all the folks sitting in the balconies, all the book clubs who generated real discussions—for recognizing that truth in your own lives, and for sharing it not just with me but with the world. If each of us can do more of that, if we can be a little more vulnerable, a little more honest with ourselves and with each other, then maybe we can pay that lesson forward to someone else. Maybe we’ll be able to offer each other a little more grace. And maybe then, we can more fully embrace the ways we are the same. To me, that’s how we can all keep becoming, together.
Έτσι δεν είναι δύσκολο να αντιληφθεί κανείς πως όταν το αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο Showtime ανακοίνωσε την παραγωγή μίας νέας σειράς, η οποία θα επικεντρώνεται στη ζωή και το έργο των Πρώτων Κυριών που άφησαν το δικό τους στίγμα στην ιστορία της Αμερικής, η Μισέλ Ομπάμα δεν θα μπορούσε να λείπει από την εικόνα.
Ποια όμως θα είναι η ηθοποιός που θα ενσαρκώσει στη μικρή οθόνη τη δυναμική Μισέλ;
Η πρώτη τηλεοπτική Μισέλ Ομπάμα
Σύμφωνα με σχετικά δημοσιεύματα, η βραβευμένη με Όσκαρ και πρωταγωνίστρια του «How to Get Away With Murder» Βαϊόλα Ντέβις είναι εκείνη που θα υποδυθεί – για πρώτη φορά στην τηλεόραση- την πρώην Πρώτη Κυρία των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, Μισέλ Ομπάμα
Μάλιστα, η Βαϊόλα Ντέβις εκτός από πρωταγωνίστρια θα έχει και ρόλο παραγωγού, καθώς η ίδια και ο σύντροφός της θα είναι executive producers μέσω της εταιρείας τους JuVee Productions.
Τα γυρίσματα της Βαϊόλα Ντέιβις θα ξεκινήσουν μετά από αυτά της τελικής σεζόν του ABC’s «How to Get Away With Murder» που πρόκειται να επιστρέφει τον Σεπτέμβριο.
Proud to spotlight these brave, extraordinary women! #FirstLadies ・・・ We’re super excited to partner with Aaron Cooley, Cathy Schulman (@welleent), Jeff Gaspin (Gaspin Media) and Brad Kaplan (LINK Entertainment)! #FirstLadies #Showtime #JuVeeProductions Repost from @juveeproductions
Το σενάριο της νέας σειράς του Showtime με τίτλο «Πρώτες Κυρίες»υπογράφει ο συγγραφέας Aaron Cooley και η σειρά φιλοδοξεί να σηκώσει την κουρτίνα και να αποκαλύψει την προσωπική και πολιτική ζωή των Πρώτων Κυριών από όλη την ιστορία, στρέφοντας το φακό στην Ανατολική Πτέρυγα του Λευκού Οίκου, όπου πολλές από τις πιο επίκαιρες και παγκόσμιες αποφάσεις της ιστορίας είναι κρυμμένες πίσω από τις απόψεις που επέβαλαν οι χαρισματικές, πολύπλοκες και δυναμικές Πρώτες Κυρίες της Αμερικής.