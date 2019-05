Εκρηκτική η Τάμτα στην σκηνή της Eurovision

View this post on Instagram

The Video is directed by Giannis Michelopoylos and it is released by @minosemi_official . Thank you guys so so much for the warm reception of the teaser of the song and get ready for the official release on Marth 5th @ 21:00! I ll need your love on replay…💜🙏🏻 @giannis_michelopoulos 💜 @tasosxiarcho 💜 @erodios_live 💜