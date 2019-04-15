Μέγκαν Μαρκλ : Ποια είναι η ελληνίδα η γυναικολόγος της

Λίγος καιρός έχει μείνει μέχρι η μέγκαν Μαρκλ να φέρει στον κόσμο το πρώτο της παιδί με τον πρίγκιππα Χάρι, ενώ σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα η Μαρκλ θα έχει κατά τη διάρκεια του τοκετού μία Ελληνίδα γυναικολόγο.
Την ώρα που οι φήμες ότι η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ έχει γεννήσει φουντώνουν, με αφορμή την πρόσφατη ανακοίνωση της βασιλικής οικογένειας η οποία υπογράμμισε ότι η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ και ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι θέλουν να κρατήσουν μακριά από τα φώτα τον ερχομό του νέου μέλους της οικογένειάς τους, τα βρετανικά ΜΜΕ ασχολούνται πια με τις λεπτομέρειες.
Ειδικότερα και σύμφωνα με δημοσίευμα της εφημερίδας The Sun, η Μέγκαν Μάρκλ εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο να φέρει στον κόσμο το πρώτο της παιδί στην πτέρυγα Κένσινγκτον του Νοσοκομείου Τσέλσι και Ουέστμίνστερ. Η επιλογή αυτή της Μαρκλ σίγουρα δεν είναι τυχαία, καθώς εκεί γέννησε η στενή της φίλη Αμάλ Κλούνεϊ τα δίδυμα παιδιά της.
Σύμφωνα με το δημοσίευμα, οι τιμές στο συγκεκριμένο νοσοκομείο ξεκινούν από 15.000 βρετανικές λίρες και στην περίπτωση που η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ το επιλέξει, θα έχει στο πλευρό της κορυφαίους μαιευτήρες, ανάμεσα στους οποίους και ο Γκάι Θορπ-Μπίστον ο οποίος ήταν εκείνος που ξεγέννησε και την Κέιτ Μίντλετον. Στην ομάδα, όμως, φαίνεται πως θα είναι και μία Ελληνίδα γυναικολόγος, η Μίνα Σαββίδου.
Άλλωστε, η Μαρκλ είχε εκδηλώσει την επιθυμία της να μην την ξεγεννήσει ένας «άνδρας με κοστούμι», αλλά μία γυναίκα.
Επίσης, όπως αναφέρει το δημοσίευμα, ακόμη ένας λόγος που μάλλον θα επιλέξει το συγκεκριμένο μαιευτήριο είναι γιατί υποστηρίζουν εναλλακτικές μεθόδους τοκετού και δίνουν πολλές επιλογές στους γονείς πριν, κατά τη διάρκεια και μετά τον τοκετό. Εξάλλου, η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ είναι φανατική της γιόγκα και του διαλογισμού.
Αν και σύμφωνα με την Daily Mail επειδή κάνει γιόγκα και διαλογισμό, δεν αποκλείεται να γεννήσει στο σπίτι και μέσα σε νερό. Όπως και έχει, ό, τι κι αν ισχύει, μέχρι τέλη Απριλίου το μυστήριο θα λυθεί. Πάντως, όλοι συμφωνούν ότι οι ανακοινώσεις και η πρώτη φωτογραφία του πριγκιπικού μωρού, θα γίνουν μέσα από τον επίσημο λογαριασμό του πριγκιπικού ζεύγους στο Instagram, που τον άνοιξαν πρόσφατα, καταρρίπτοντας κάθε ρεκόρ.
Ποια είναι η γυναικολόγος Μίνα Σαββίδου:
Σύμφωνα με το μίνι βιογραφικό της, στην επίσημη ιστοσελίδα της κλινικής, η Δρ. Μίνα Σαββίδου πήρε το πτυχίο της το 1992 από το Αριστοτέλειο Πανεπιστήμιο.
Μεταξύ άλλων, μετά την αποφοίτησή της εργάστηκε ως γιατρός στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο. Ξεκίνησε ως ειδικευόμενη στην Μαιευτική και Γυναικολογία στον Βορειοδυτικό Τάμεση στο Λονδίνο.
Το 1998 βραβεύτηκε ως μέλος του Βασιλικού Κολεγίου Μαιευτήρων και Γυναικολόγων και ολοκλήρωσε τις μεταπτυχιακές της σπουδές στο Πανεπιστήμιο του Λονδίνου το 2004.