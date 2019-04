Κλεμμένος Πικάσο βρέθηκε από τον «Ιντιάνα Τζόουνς» των έργων τέχνης

View this post on Instagram

Women crush Wednesday goes out to Dora Maar, one of the most underrated surrealist photographers of her time, her career often overshadowed by her romantic involvement with Pablo Picasso. Henriette Theodora Markovitch (22 November 1907 – 16 July 1997), known as Dora Maar, was a French photographer, painter, and poet. She was a political activist during the rise of fascism in Europe, highly educated, and a member of the lost generation’s “cafe society” Paris of the 1920s. She made a living doing fashion or commercial photography, but was strongly influenced by the surrealistic movement. She felt that art should represent the content of reality through links with intuitions or ideas, rather than visually reproduce the natural. She became a muse to Picasso around this time, which led to a tumultuous love affair, one with a lot of triangulation and a rather abrupt and cruel ending some years later. In her grief post war (and post Picasso) she began her career as a painter, and thusly became a bit of a recluse until the end of her life. Picasso once remarked “I could never see her, never imagine her, except crying.” But in recent years, it’s become clear that Maar was always more than her tears. #wcw #doramaar #1930s #surrealism #surrealists #femaleartists #femalecreatives #womencrushwednesday #womenempowerment