Κένυα – Ναϊρόμπι: Πυροβολισμοί σε ξενοδοχείο – Το εγκαταλείπουν οι εργαζόμενοι

Επανειλημμένοι πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν τη στιγμή που ξέσπασε πυρκαγιά σε συγκρότημα ξενοδοχείου και γραφείων στην πρωτεύουσα της Κένυας σήμερα το απόγευμα (τοπική ώρα), με τους εργαζόμενους να το εγκαταλείπουν προκειμένου να σωθούν, σύμφωνα με αυτόπτες μάρτυρες του Reuters.

Ένας άνδρας, καλυμμένος με αίματα, βγήκε από το συγκρότημα ενώ φοιτητές εγκατέλειπαν ένα παρακείμενο κτίριο πανεπιστημίου. Τέσσερα ασθενοφόρα και ένα πυροσβεστικό όχημα έφθασαν στο σημείο, ενώ εργαζόμενοι που είχαν εγκαταλείψει το συγκρότημα δήλωσαν στο πρακτορείο Reuters ότι υπήρχαν ακόμα συνάδελφοι τους που κρύβονταν κάτω από τα γραφεία τους.

Breaking: Reports of an explosion and gunfire at a hotel and office complex in Nairobi, according to police.

— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 15, 2019