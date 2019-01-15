Κένυα – Ναϊρόμπι: Πυροβολισμοί σε ξενοδοχείο – Το εγκαταλείπουν οι εργαζόμενοι

Επανειλημμένοι πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν τη στιγμή που ξέσπασε πυρκαγιά σε συγκρότημα ξενοδοχείου και γραφείων στην πρωτεύουσα της Κένυας σήμερα το απόγευμα (τοπική ώρα), με τους εργαζόμενους να το εγκαταλείπουν προκειμένου να σωθούν, σύμφωνα με αυτόπτες μάρτυρες του Reuters.
Ένας άνδρας, καλυμμένος με αίματα, βγήκε από το συγκρότημα ενώ φοιτητές εγκατέλειπαν ένα παρακείμενο κτίριο πανεπιστημίου. Τέσσερα ασθενοφόρα και ένα πυροσβεστικό όχημα έφθασαν στο σημείο, ενώ εργαζόμενοι που είχαν εγκαταλείψει το συγκρότημα δήλωσαν στο πρακτορείο Reuters ότι υπήρχαν ακόμα συνάδελφοι τους που κρύβονταν κάτω από τα γραφεία τους.
Breaking: Reports of an explosion and gunfire at a hotel and office complex in Nairobi, according to police.
Get the latest on this story here: https://t.co/o8YUBAa4OR pic.twitter.com/JwVnjKifTZ
— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 15, 2019
#BreakingNews
A loud blast and gun shots rock 14 Riverside building in Westlands, Nairobi, Kenya this is where Dusit Hotel, an international hotel is.
It’s not yet confirmed if its a terrorist attack. Security & safety officers have swung into action to contain the situation pic.twitter.com/X1ZM53mybG
— JifanyeHunioni® (@waudium) January 15, 2019
Police and rescue workers at Dusit D2 Hotel, Nairobi following the terror attack #Riverside pic.twitter.com/AH1DQUNxmr
— The African Voice (@teddyeugene) January 15, 2019
People exiting the scene of an apparent on going attack in #Riveside #Nairobi #Kenya #Dusit2d pic.twitter.com/O8p0nA9PaF
— Erica Marsh (@EricaMa16) January 15, 2019