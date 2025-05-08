Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης έκανε την εξής ανάρτηση στα αγγλικά για την εκλογή του νέου Πάπα: «Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV. Your leadership comes at a time when the world faces profound challenges but also great opportunities for unity, compassion, and dialogue among peoples and faiths».

«Συγχαρητήρια στον Πάπα Λέοντα ΙΔ’. Η ηγεσία σας έρχεται σε μια εποχή που ο κόσμος αντιμετωπίζει σοβαρές προκλήσεις αλλά και μεγάλες ευκαιρίες για ενότητα, συμπόνια και διάλογο μεταξύ λαών και θρησκειών».