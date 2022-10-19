Hellenic Tourism Org.: Four international tourist, culinary and sports events before October’s end

October is not over and there are four international sports, tourism and culinary events are still due to take place within the month, under the auspices of the Hellenic Tourism Organization-EOT. In particular these are: the Navarino Challenge 2022, the 3rd Aegean Yachting Festival, the 12th Catamarans Cup and the Cretan Taste Awards 2022.

As noted in this regard, EOT consistently supports innovative outreach actions, which promote the enriched and diverse Greek tourism product, strengthen the reputation of the country’s individual destinations and contribute to the lengthening of the tourist season.

Navarino Challenge 2022

The Navarino Challenge 2022 is organized this year for the 10th year from October 21 to 23 in Costa Navarino and Pylos, in Messinia. It is a leading sports event with more than 30 international awards, whose main goal is to promote sports and fair play, in more than 10 Olympic sports and other activities for all age groups. More than 2,700 athletes of all ages from Greece and abroad are expected to take part in the event.

Aegean Yachting Festival

On the same dates, the 3rd Aegean Yachting Festival will take place in the new marina of Rhodes. Charter and boat support service companies, boat manufacturers, more than 40 new boats will be presented, while approximately 10,000 people are expected to attend. This year the festival collaborates with the Grand Pavois pleasure boat exhibition of La Rochelle, France, the 5th largest exhibition of its kind worldwide, with the aim of promoting and highlighting the South Aegean and especially Rhodes.

Catamarans Cup

The 12th Catamarans Cup will be held from October 22 to 29 with a start and finish at Alimos Marina in Attica and intermediate stops in Poros, Porto Heli, Astros and Nafplio. It is an international catamaran sailing race that combines the fun of racing with a relaxing holiday on the Greek islands. This year’s event will feature 30 boats with around 300 sailors from 18 countries.

Cretan Taste Awards

Finally, on October 25, the Cretan Taste Awards 2022 will be held at the Cultural Conference Center of Heraklion, Crete. promotion of local culinary identity and tradition. The awards are divided into 6 sections (venues, venues, events & operators, producers, products and drinks) with individual award sub-categories within each section.