Akar imbues Air Force Academy cadets with nationalist hatred: ‘Let us die, let us become martyrs’

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar – a former chairman of Turkey’s joint chiefs of staff – in a speech to cadets today marking the start of the academic year at Turkey’s Air Force Academy, unleashed a vitriolic, nationalist frontal attack against Greece, depicting Athens as a threat to Turkish security and reiterating threats of war – with references to the routing of Greek forces by Kemal Ataturk in Asia Minor in 1922, when many Greeks fleeing and trying to get on ships and boats as refugees drowned in the water – declaring that the Greek’s should “not forget how to swim”

Akar said Greece is a characteristic example of a bad neighbour that resorts to lies and provocations.

Ankara for months has been disputing Greece’s sovereignty over its Eastern Aegean islands, maintaining that it is contingent on their demilitarisation, and threatening that Turkish forces could “come at night” to occupy them.

Despite the by now continual threats of war, Akar maintained that, “We want to share the wealth of the Aegean justly in the framework of international law and good neighbourly relations.”

However, Ankara’s idea of justice in regard to the delimitation of the two countries’ territorial waters, Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ’s) and air space is based on its doctrine of the Blue Motherland, which claims as Turkish large areas under Greek sovereignty at sea and on land (the Eastern Aegean islands).

Lambasting Greek politicians

Akar accused Greek politicians of exploiting bilateral disputes to gain domestic political advantage.

“More specifically, our Navy and Air Force have received clear instructions. It is out of the question for us to exhibit understanding and make concessions, regardless of who is behind them [the Greeks], we are determined to do whatever is necessary,” Akar said.

Most recently, top Turkish officials have repeatedly charged that the US – which continues to block the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey – is using Greece as a pawn to advance its own interests and to harm Turkey, to Greece’s benefit.

“Certain politicians in Greece constantly speak against Turkey and resort to lies in order to gain a position in domestic politics. It is impossible for us to back off even one millimetre. Whatever must be done in that regard has been done and is being done,” he said.

Akar warns of new Asia Minor Catastrophe, slams Greek arms procurement, alliances

Akar referred indirectly to Greece’s procurement of super-advanced French weapons systems, namely Rafale fighter jets and Belharra frigates, declaring that they are useless in the event of a Greek-Turkish war.

“Do not be deceived by certain vain procurement efforts, the so-called alliances [of Greece], the feats of certain countries and the encouragement of those who are trying to sell arms. These weapons will not be of use to you. These armaments are excessive for defensive purposes and insufficient for [to confront] Turkey,” he said, rhetorically addressing Athens.

He went on to argue that historically Greece’s alliances have proven useless.

“These alliances [alluding to Greece’s strategic partnerships with the US, France, and Israel] are useless, and there are cases that prove that. No one sticks around when a problem arises, and the 1919-1922 period is an example. Then, certain countries tried to use Greece as a proxy against Turkey. They entered Anatolia and ended up falling into the sea in 1922. Read history and remember. If you are thinking of something like this, don’t forget how to swim,” Akar told his Air Force Academy audience.

Greece, however, has made absolutely no territorial or other claims against Turkey, so the minister’s statement can only be read as a warning to Athens not to challenge the Blue Motherland doctrine’s claims against Greek sovereign rights under international law.

Demilitarisation of Greek Aegean islands: ‘Let us die, let us become martyrs’

Akar once again maintained that Greece has illegally armed its Aegean islands that have a demilitarised status under international law.

“We are closely monitoring everything. We have conducted studies regarding these issues and continue to do so. This situation started in 1956 with [the Eastern Aegean island] Chios. Certain things have occurred since then and Imia is a milestone. After that, there is no prospect of them [the Greeks] making a move. Wherever it leads, let us die, let us become martyrs, we are veterans. It is that simple,” Akar said. proclaimed.

In January, 1996, Turkey laid claim to the two Greek Imia islets in the Aegean, bringing the two countries to the brink of war. Under a US-brokered deal, Athens and Ankara agreed to maintain “No ships, no troops, no flags” on our around the islands, effectively limiting Greece’s right to exercise sovereignty over them ever since.