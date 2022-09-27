PM calls on Ankara to stop threats, start dialogue, US rejects Turkey’s position on sovereignty of Greek islands

Amidst continuing threats from Ankara, which summoned Greece’s Ambassador and complained to Washington over the deployment of defensive arms on the islands of the Eastern Aegean, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a cabinet meeting today called on Turkey to cease its threats and challenges to Greek sovereignty and open a constructive dialogue with Athens.

“Whatever Greece had to say was stated at the UN [in his address to the General Assembly], both in terms of its red lines and its friendly sentiments to the toward the Turkish people,” the prime minister said.

“We are not your enemies. We are your neighbours,” Mitsotakis said, addressing the Turkish people directly at the UN.

The largely pro-government Turkish media have long depicted Athens and its defensive arms on the Aegean islands as a threat to Turkey, echoing the constant demands of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and top Turkish officials, including Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, for the demilitarisation of the Greek islands.

Message to Turkey

“[Turkey] can monotonously repeat its lies and threats. It has remained alone in this ‘merry-go-round’. Calmly and with self-confidence, we remain firmly dedicated to our clear positions with the force of international law, the state of alert of our Armed Forces, and the support of our allies,” Mitsotakis told his cabinet.

“In this case, many words are poverty, as the saying goes, and perhaps it is time for those who talk a lot to deal with poverty,” he added, in a thinly veiled reference to the floundering Turkish economy.

“Instead of fiery rhetoric, they [Turkey] should at long last opt for creative actions and substantial dialogue. They are confronted not only by Greece, but also by all of Europe and our [other] NATO allies.”

Ankara spinning out of control with persistent attacks

Consequently, Athens is signaling that it is reacting with composure to Erdogan’s constant threats by methodically denouncing them in international forums and bilateral relations, as it seeks the support of its allies and partners in its efforts to persuade Turkey to engage in a substantial dialogue, rather than a ceaseless bellicose monologue.

State Department: Greek sovereignty over Eastern Aegean islands not disputed

The US State Department in a 26 September statement underlined that at a time that Russia has once again invaded a sovereign European state, statements that can increase tensions between NATO allies are not useful, and that the US encourages its NATO allies to safeguard peace and security in the region and resolve disputes through diplomacy.

The statement stressed that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected and protected, and that Greece’s sovereignty over these islands is indisputable. It called on all parties to avoid rhetoric and actions that could further escalate tensions.