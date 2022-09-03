Fin. Min.: Additional fiscal space for the new support measures

The Greek Finance Minister, Mr Christos Staikouras, spoke of new additional fiscal space that will bring permanent and temporary measures to support households and businesses.

Speaking to Open channel, Mr Staikouras said that the final announcements are expected to be made and specified by the Greek Prime Minister, Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the opening of the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair.

Concerning the subsidies

When asked about the possible “cutting” of electricity subsidies from 2023, Staikouras replied that: “All the relevant announcements will be made by the Greek Primje Minister at the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair. There is new additional fiscal space, created during summer. This means that there will be possibilities for permanent and non-permanent interventions. This fiscal space is created by good budget execution and high growth. The prime minister’s choice to abolish the solidarity levy for the public sector employees and pensioners is a permanent intervention, as well as the pension increase. There will be announcements next week.”

“There is a lot of uncertainty and ambiguity about oil and gas prices. We don’t know what will happen in 2023, let alone how those prices will move even within the next month. So our actions will be made with prudence. The overall electricity subsidy will not change,” he added, adding that “there will definitely be a new heating subsidy”.