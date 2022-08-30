Covid-19 Greece: 50,579 infections in fourth week of Aug.; 202 deaths

All confirmed cases since the pandemic began now total 4,762.827 in Greece
Public health authorities in Greece on Tuesday confirmed 50,579 new Covid-19 infections in the country for the third week of August 2022.

This is equivalent to 4,848 infections per one million people during the specific week (weekly change: -10 percent), with 23 percent of the weekly new infections being reinfections.

Additionally, another 202 deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the same week, or 19 fatalities per one million people (weekly change: -24 percent), bringing the total number of victims since the pandemic began to 32,552.

Of the victims, 95.9 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above.

A total of 117 Covid-19 patients were intubated on Aug. 21. The median age for this group is 69 years and 96.6 percent suffer from an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or over.

