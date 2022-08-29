US presidential envoy for climate Kerry refers to ‘green shipping corridor’ during high-profile statements in Greece

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Athens on Monday for talks with Greek leadership, including PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, focusing squarely on efforts to control climate change, given his appointment as the inaugural US special presidential envoy for climate.

In a highly symbolic appearance at the iconic site of the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, at the extreme southeast tip of the greater Athens area, Kerry used the setting to link antiquity to the present day and pay tribute to his hosts.

The influential Massachusetts Democrat and one-time presidential contender’s official visit to Athens comes as Greece is set to host the Our Ocean Conference in 2024. At the same time, and even more importantly, Kerry’s climate portfolio touches on the issue of “greenhouse” gas emissions created by the ocean-going shipping sector, where Greek-controlled interests retain the biggest fleet, in terms of transport capacity.

“This extraordinary site, that is 2,500 years old, is a reminder to all of us, no matter what country we come from, or where we live on the planet today, of the extraordinary connection we all have to our cultural history, to our natural history, all of which is represented here.

“And Greece, particularly, is a maritime nation through all of history; it’s remarkable history. Achilles is reputed to have said that the ocean is the source of all, and when you look out here, it’s hard not to be sympathetic to that point of view.

“Greece has forged a remarkable history, not just in democracy and in the early Athenian states, but its role as a maritime nation, the role that it performs with so many ships on the ocean today. It’s such an important part; It’s the leading shipping nation in the world.

“So it’s appropriate to be here because I’m meeting with Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister (Nikos) Dendias and Energy Minister (Kostas) Skrekas, and so forth, to talk about Greece’s role as the host of the 2024 Our Ocean Conference.

This is a conference that has produced over US$100 billion worth of commitment to preserving the ocean, to dealing with the climate crisis in the context of the ocean.

“And it has produced some 1,800 different commitments around the world, including a green shipping corridor. This is a pledge that came out of Glasgow; it’s a critical goal that we have set. And Greece is now going to have an opportunity to be able to show the world how we do this and how we can do it effectively.

“So I’m really excited to be here, apart from just walking on these stones that have represented so much history for so many years. I wish I had weeks to spend, but it’s great to be here.”