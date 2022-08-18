Turkish unmanned aircraft overfly Kinaros

A Turkish UAV that entered the Athens FIR without filing a flight plan, violated national airspace and then flew over Kinaros at 19,000 feet at 15:05.

The Turkish UAV was identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules as a matter of routine.

It is recalled that on the day of the Assumption of the Virgin, August 15, a pair of Turkish F-16s that had also entered the Athens FIR without filing a flight plan, flew over Kinaros at 27,000 feet.

Meanwhile, the issue of sovereignty of the Aegean islands is raised again by the Turkish press. The newspaper Sozcu “recalled” in its publication an earlier plan for the construction of a bridge by Greece in order to connect the islands of Kalymnos and Leros by road, which the Turkish newspaper describes as “questionable”.

“Bridge Between Disputed Islands”

Under the title “Greece will build a bridge between disputed islands in the Aegean”, the Turkish newspaper refers to a project that is not in the implementation phase and has apparently been “ditched” in order to create an impression on public opinion in Turkey.

No official plans

It should be noted that there have been no official plans by the state for the specific project, although it has been on the “table” for decades among the local communities of the two south-eastern Aegean islands.