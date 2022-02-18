Kerkyra: Fire rages on cruise ship, two people trapped in garage

Two people, according to ERT state television are trapped in the garage of the cruise ship Euroferry Olympia, on which a fire broke out before dawn today off of the island of Ereikousses, north of Kerkyra, en route from Igoumenitsa to the Italian port of Brindisi

According to the official passenger and crew list, there were 290 people on the Italian-flagged ship that (239 passengers and a crew of 51), as well as 25 automobiles and 153 trucks.

It has not yet been confirmed whether around 10 people who are on the list boarded lifeboats.

The Hellenic Coast Guards is to issue the official count, and all of the passengers who were on board are being taken to Kerkyra.

Two people trapped

ERT reported that the Coast Guard’s central operations centre staged a major operation to extricate two people trapped in the garage of the burning ship.

The Coast Guard is attempting to guide then to a safe spot so that can be transported to the shore.

A radio communication from the ship reportedly indicated that there may be missing people and a search-and-rescue mission was launched, but the information has not been corroborated as an official count on the island of Kerkyra has not yet been completed.

Explosions occurred when the ship was set ablaze.